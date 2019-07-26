Share:

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Friday has filed a pre-arrest bail in Sindh High Court (SHC) in illegal land allotment case.

According to details, the leader has arrived at the court and submitted his bail plea to avoid arrest by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier, NAB had filed a reference against 11 accused, including Mustafa Kamal in a case of the alleged illegal allotment of state-owned lands. Sindh Director General Building Control Authority Iftikhar Kaimani was also involved in this activity.

The accused persons had inflicted a damage of over Rs2.5 billion to the national exchequer.