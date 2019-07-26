Share:

ISLAMABAD : The National Assembly of Pakistan will be hosting the 5th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asian Regional Conference in Islamabad from July 29 to August 2, 2019. The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) links Parliamentarians and parliamentary staff from over 180 national, state, provincial and territorial Parliaments and Legislatures across the Commonwealth through its network. One of the oldest Commonwealth organisations, the CPA was founded in 1911. The CPA is an international community of Commonwealth Parliaments and Legislatures working together to deepen the Commonwealth’s commitment to the highest standards of democratic governance. The Association is composed of over 180 Branches formed in Legislatures in Commonwealth countries which subscribe to parliamentary democracy.