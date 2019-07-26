Share:

LAHORE : Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore gave recovered money cheques worth Rs107.3million to different government and private department officials on Thursday at a ceremony at NAB Lahore Office. The beneficiaries include officials from University of Sargodha (UoS), Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Punjab Highway Department, Gujranwala Irrigation Employees Cooperative Housing Society (GIECHS) and Northern Power Generation Company Limited (NPGCL).

Registrar UoS, Dr. Fahad Ullah received a cheque amounting to Rs94,180,453/-, Mr. Ghulam Abbas from LDA received Rs3,442,320/-, Mr. Riaz Gujjar the President of GIECHS received cheque worth Rs1,400,000/-, and officials from NPGCL received Rs45,00,000/- cheque and representative from Chief Secretary Punjab received cheque amounting to Rs3,787,075/-.