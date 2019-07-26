Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has expedited investigation against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Member National Assembly Nasir Bosal and others in a case of misuse of power and corruption, The Nation has learnt.

Sources told The Nation that Nasir Bosal is brother of former secretary to Punjab ex-chief minister Imdad Ullah Bosal and he misused his power and issued directives with the permission of former CM Shehbaz Sharif to officers of different provincial departments for provision of funds to his brother constituency in Mandi Bahuddin out of the way.

They said that during investigation it has been proved that Nasir Bosal’s assets increased after becoming MNA in 2013. They mentioned that Bosal had recorded his statements in this case twice and he could not answer the questions satisfactory during the probe. Imdad Bosal is also under investigation who was transferred to federal government during interim government in 2018.

On the request of NAB, the Punjab government had provided the details of all construction contracts, which were awarded to Nasir Bosal’s constituency, to the Bureau.

Last week, the provincial government had also removed three senior officers of Highways Division Mandi Bahuddin who were considered close aides of Bosal and ordered them to report to their departments.

The Nasir Bosal was considered one of the blue-eyed officers of Shehbaz Sharif, however, the Bureau had also arrested two senior bureaucrats including former secretary to former Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad and former Chairman Lahore Development Authority Ahad Cheema in corruption cases.

On the other, Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Jaeed Iqbal said that the eradication of corruption and recovery of looted money is the top priority of the anti-graft watchdog.

APP adds: The National Accountability Bureau Sukkur has made recoveries of around Rs10 billion from seven godowns of Sindh Food Department after receiving complaints about corruption.

A press release issued on Thursday said that Bureau teams, led by NAB Sukkur Director General Mirza Irfan Baig, conducted raids on Provincial Reserve Centers (godowns) in seven districts of Sindh, namely Larkana, Ghotki, Khairpur, Kashmore, Naushehro Feroze, Kandhkot and Qambar Shahdadkot and apprehended several suspects.

The press release added that NAB had received credible evidence of embezzlement of billions of rupees in the wheat godowns of seven districts of the province.

The officials of NAB Sukkur worked hard to recover the misappropriated amount of around Rs10 billion, while Rs1.8 billion were recovered through plea bargain while Rs8.2 billion were recovered from defaulters, the press release elaborated.

The references relating to corruption of Rs6.2 billion are in final stages and are ready for further legal proceedings, the statement said.

Claiming it to be the biggest recovery made by NAB Sukkur, Mirza Irfan Baig vowed to continue the crackdown against the mafia which had created artificial shortages of wheat in Sindh.

Reiterating NAB’s motto of zero tolerance towards corruption, he said the Bureau would take action against corrupt elements and wheat hoarders.

Baig said that NAB was taking swift action on public complaints as per the vision of its Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal.