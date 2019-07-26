Share:

GUJRAT - A strict adherence to merit and effective teamwork are the stepping stones towards achieving any academic goals, University of Gujrat (UoG) vice chancellor said.

Dr Shabbar Atiq, who was speaking at a senior UoG staff meeting here at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Thursday, said: “It is my primary duty as the leader of the UoG caravan to follow as well as ensure the strict implementation of the golden principles of merit and effective teamwork to further the cause of this higher education institution.” The meeting was attended by all faculty deans, senior administration officials, NSMC principal, City Campuses directors, Controller Examinations, the Treasurer, Chief Librarian, chairpersons and heads of department.

The UoG vice chancellor said that Pakistan’s bright future is linked with the younger generation fully equipped with the latest knowledge and modern skills.

Dr Shabbar Atiq said that the UoG syndicate meeting would be held soon.