Share:

Director General Hajj Dr Sajid Yousafani has said no compromise would be made on hygiene, cleanliness, quality and quantity of food and its timely supply to pilgrims.

In an interview, the DG Haj said that a comprehensive system has been evolved regarding food, transport, and other things. He said catering companies, licensed by the Saudi Government, are hired for provision of food, which involves Saudi Government's check as well as continuous monitoring by the Pakistan Hajj Mission to ensure hygienic and healthy food.

The Director General said pilgrims are guests of Allah and they are respectable to us. He said it is our responsibility to serve them, listen to their concerns and redress their complaints if any.

Dr Sajid Yousafani said Ministry of Religious Affairs have evolved a coordinated complaint system to receive and address pilgrims' grievances. He said a complaint register has been kept in every building, along with representatives from building, food, and transport sections to address any complaint on the spot.

He said if the complaint is not addressed on the initial level, then it escalates to higher stages. He said a Universal Access Number has been inscribed on the back of the card issued to each pilgrim and he can

directly call in my office for any query.

Besides, pilgrims can lodge their complaints online and through APP of the ministry of Religious Affairs, he added. Sajid Yousafani said we also approach the pilgrims for their feedback after their complaints are

addressed to ensure that the matter was resolved successfully.

Meanwhile, Chief Food Coordinator Khlifa Takkar and media persons made surprise visits of various catering companies to check preparation, packaging, transportation of food to Hujjaj.

The team also visited kitchens of the companies and inspected cleanliness and ensured that a food full of nutrients is being prepared for the pilgrims.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalifa Takkar said zero tolerance policy is followed to ensure supply of health and quality food to pilgrim