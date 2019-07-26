Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said the special treatment given to opposition parties’ leaders in jails amounted to mockery of the law, and was against the Islamic spirit as well as human rights.

Talking to media, she said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had come to power to eliminate this discrimination from the society. “The categorization of jails into A, B and C classes creates disparity among the prisoners,” Firdous said, and added if this distinction was not done away with, it would be detrimental for the very concept of social equality. “People have witnessed how opposition parties’ leaders are treated in prisons,” the minister said, and added, “This amounted to mockery of the law.”

Referring to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s criticism of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said that political pygmies were trying to raise their stature by criticising him. “Their governments should perform well so that they could win the trust of people,” she advised. She counseled PPP to declare war on poverty, improve healthcare facilities, get thousands of children enrolled in schools in Sindh, shun corruption and dishonest practices. “It looks odd to see them in pain for media freedom,” the minister said, and added, “Media organisations and journalists have not forgotten the times when they were gagged.” Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in freedom of media.

The minister said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other opposition parties’ leaders would mourn over the failure of this Black Day which the people had clearly rejected. “They are in pain because they have been nominated in cases of corruption such as Benami properties and fake accounts cases,” she added.

She asked the opposition to give their money trail rather than misguiding people.