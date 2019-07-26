Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the country saw a positive change on July 25, 2018 when people voted for their true representatives.

“The people have stamped the corrupt out of the country with the power of vote,” the chief minister said in a statement on Thursday. He continued: “The opposition parties observed black day to commemorate their own misdeeds. Such elements should remember their rejection by the public on July 25. They are taking to the streets to save the money they looted from national exchequer.”

Reiterating his government’s resolve to ensure public service delivery, CM Buzdar said: “The PTI will come up to public expectations.”

Bettering bus stands

The CM directed the transport secretary to improve bus stands across the province

“Ensuring cleanliness, potable water supply and proper sitting arranges be maintained for passengers in waiting rooms,” he stressed, adding that buses should be parked at designated parking lots so that flow of traffic could not be affected and renovation should be finished at the earliest.

He also announced legal action against the owners of vehicles without fitness certificates and ordered implementation of SOPs without any discrimination.

Death of girls noticed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of girls due to sub-standard drink in an adjacent village of Arifwala and sought a report from Commissioner Sahiwal. He has directed to investigate the incident adding that legal action be initiated against the responsible persons. He has also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

CM condoles the death of ex-MD PCTB: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of former MD Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Abdul Qayyum, father of CMO Deputy Comptroller Asad Abrar. The Chief Minister said that late Abdul Qayyum was an honest, upright and dutiful officer and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Condolence

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of former MD Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Abdul Qayyum, father of CMO Deputy Controller Asad Abrar. The CM, in his message, said that the late Abdul Qayyum was an honest, upright and dutiful officer and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.