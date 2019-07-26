Share:

MULTAN/OKARA/TT SINGH - The workers of opposition parties marked July 25 as black day on completion of one year of the PTI government.

In Multan, they staged a big demonstration at Chowk Kachehri which was organised by joint opposition. Workers of PPP, PML-N and JUI-F participated in it. The protesters blocked the chowk and carried out non-stop sloganeering against the government. They also burnt tyres at the chowk.

Speaking on this occasion, PPP’s Malik Naseem Labar, PML-N’s Bilal Butt, JUI-F’s Ayyazul Haq, Kh Rizwan Alam, Nafees Ansari, Ehsanuddin Qureshi, Imran Arshad and others said that the protest was a reaction against theft of public’s mandate, price hike, unemployment, lawlessness, censorship on media and undemocratic attitude of the rulers. They maintained that a handpicked person was imposed on the masses with the help of worst ever rigging in the country’s history. “As soon as he got selected, he deprived masses of their houses instead of giving them homes, turned them jobless and dropped price bomb on them,” they added. They said that the government completed its first year but instead of improving its performance, its failures further increased.

They alleged that the selected government subjected opposition to vindictive acts in the name of accountability to conceal its failures and poor performance. They further pointed out that the rulers imposed illegal censorship on media to silence the voice of dissent but the masses had got awakened. They said that recent by election in Ghotki was a clear decision of masses against the rulers as they rejected PTI’s candidate.

They demanded the government to bring the prices down, end unemployment and stop terrorism against media in the name of censorship. They said that the opposition believed in free media and demanded immediate reversal of all actions against media. They further asked the government to stop targeting opposition leaders through NAB and release all opposition leaders including Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

Heavy police contingents were deployed at the spot to avert any untoward incident. Traffic coming to Chowk Kachehri from Ghanta Ghar, MDA Chowk, Chungi No-8 and Kalma Chowk was diverted to alternate routes.

In Okara, dozens of JUI-F activists, led by Syed Ehtesham Gilani, started their march from Jamia Madnia GT Road and arrived at outside Okara Press Club where the local leaders delivered speeches against the government and its wrong policies. It was asserted that the country could not take the path of progress under the premiership of Imran Khan. The workers chanted slogans against the government.

In Toba Tek Singh, more than one and a half dozen activists of PML-N were arrested during a police crackdown on them on Wednesday night by police all over district to restrain them from participating black day of opposition. Reports said that at least 17 of them had been kept in lock ups of police stations.