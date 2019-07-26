Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan will send its first citizen into space by 2022 with the selection process to find the right astronaut scheduled to begin next year.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday took to Twitter saying the election process to send the first Pakistani into space will begin from February 2020.

“Fifty people will be shortlisted list will then come down to 25 and in 2022 we will send our first person to space, this will be the biggest space event of our history.”

On Monday, India launched a rocket into space in an attempt to safely land a rover on the moon. China, Russia and the United States are the only other nations to have sent missions to the moon.

Speaking to a private media outlet, Chaudhry said that the “Air Force will be the custodian of the selection process,” adding that all around the world pilots are selected for space missions.

“This will be the biggest space event of our history,” Science and Technology Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said in a tweet. A selection committee would begin choosing candidates in February, he said.

Pakistan’s National Space Agency SUPARCO (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission) was set up in 1961. It launched its first communication satellite 50 years later with help from a subsidiary of China Aerospace and Technology Corporation. Last year, Pakistan launched two indigenously-built satellites into the orbit, using a Chinese launch vehicle.