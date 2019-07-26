Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat Friday said that people had supported PTI’s thanks giving day by rejecting the call of the opposition to observe black day on Thursday.

In a statement, the minister said that the enlightened citizens had proved that they had the given the PTI a legitimate

mandate in general elections for complete elimination of looters and the corrupt leaders who had plundered this country ruthlessly. He said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has explicitly told the world that he would never give any NRO to those who had destructed the motherland and vowed to recover each penny of looted money from the plunderers.

“This is why the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf had made justice with the public mandate by adopting strongest policy against the corrupt. In fact the failure of Yaoum-i-Siyah of the opposition is a brilliant success of Imran Khan’s vision”, he said.

Raja Basharat paid great gratitude to the people of Lahore on ignoring opposition’s call and assured that hard times were about to go while good days must be expected when people would find their economy improving and people will get relief. I am sure that the people will witness a real change in near future in which a New Pakistan will emerge in accordance with the golden principles once the Holy Prophet (PBUH) implemented in the State of Medina. He said that the unprecedented and warm reception of the PM Imran Khan in the USA has stunned the opposition.