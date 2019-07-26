PM orders constant vigil on flour price

Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the federal cabinet to ensure that price of the flour was not increased and keep a constant vigil on the price of the commodity.

Chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, the prime minister directed for keeping an eye on the situation of availability of wheat and ensure that no artificial shortage was created anywhere in the country.

The cabinet ratified decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) taken on July 17, 2019. The ECC in its meeting had slapped a ban on export of wheat and flour to arrest recent hike in prices of the staple food.

The cabinet decided to keep some regulatory departments under the purview of the Cabinet Division till further orders so that they could perform their responsibility without any interference. The departments included Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Frequency Allocation Board, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA).

The prime minister stressed for making the role of regulations and regulatory departments possibly minimized so that business activities were promoted and all hurdles under the head of regulations could be removed effectively.

The federal cabinet approved Additional Secretary (Expenditures) Ministry of Finance as Member of the Commission for Inquiry on Foreign Loans during the last ten years.

The federal cabinet amended the rules for recruitment of Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters, besides approving to abolish the column of ‘profession’ from the passport.

The federal cabinet viewed that providing the overseas Pakistanis an opportunity to take part in the political process was in the interest of the country.

The cabinet allowed Pakistanis holding the dual nationality to take part in the elections and formed a committee to initiate the process of required legal amendments.

The federal cabinet granted 120-day extension to the eightth wage board award.

During a briefing on the steps to uplift Pakistan Post and their output, the cabinet was told that the revenue of the institution had increased by 70 percent from Rs 10.8 billion in 2017-18 to Rs 18.05 billion in 2018-19.

The cabinet was also apprised in detail about the measures being taken to modernize the Pakistan Post.

The prime minister appreciated the performance of the Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed.

TRIBUTE TO PM

The federal cabinet also paid tribute to Prime Minister for his successful visit to the United States.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister took the cabinet into confidence about his visit to the United States, saying he has successfully conveyed his message that Pakistan wants ties with US based on mutual trust and respect.

He said he told President Trump that Pakistan is willing to facilitate United States in Afghan reconciliation process to resolve issues through dialogues.

He said Trump had admired Pakistan’s efforts for Afghan peace and urged to further strengthen bilateral ties with Pakistan, adding President Trump would soon visit Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also told the cabinet that the Kashmir issue was highlighted in a befitted manner. According to informed sources, Prime Minister took serious notice of not giving overseas Pakistanis right of vote and promised that his government would get them right of vote.

Sources further said that Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed also briefed the Cabinet on private expenses of the former rulers.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Asiq Awan could not hold media briefing about the proceedings of the Cabinet meeting because media personnel boycotted the briefing because of her being late.

Pakistan to rise soon: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed commitment to make Pakistan great in line with the dreams and ideas of its founders Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering of party leaders, workers and people at Islamabad International Airport after concluding successful visit to the United States, the Prime Minister vowed to bring the looters and plunderers of the national wealth to justice.

He said Pakistan came into being on 27th of Ramazan and it is the sole country which was established in the name of Islam.

The Prime Minister pledged that he will never disappoint the nation. He said that he did not bow to anyone and will not let his people bow down before anyone.

Imran Khan said the day is not far when the world will respect the green passport and Pakistan will emerge as a great country of the world.

The Prime Minister expressed the resolve to rebuild the institutions damaged by the former rulers through their corrupt practices.

He also expressed resolve to make Pakistani nation a great nation by laying foundation of the country on golden principles of Riasat-e-Madinah.

He said hospitals will be constructed, provision of clean drinking water will be ensured and employment opportunities will be created in the country.

