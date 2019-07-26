Share:

Rawalpindi - Police and security forces arrested a local leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz after he allegedly pointed gun at a rickshaw driver after a verbal clash took place between them at a joint check post at Jhawara, sources said on Thursday.

The detained politician indentified as Chaudhry Asad was moved to Police Station RA Bazaar where a criminal case was registered against him, they said. Police also nabbed another man, Zafar Supari, who is said to have arrived in the police station to get the detained politician released, sources said.

According to sources, Wasim Sajjad, the complainant, told police that he was travelling in a rickshaw from Lal Kurti to Bakra Mandi. He added that a white car tried to hit the rickshaw at the JCP Jhawara on which he came down and asked the car driver to drive carefully. “The driver stepped out from the car and started abusing me and hurled life threats. On my resistance, the car driver pulled out his gun from the car and pointed it at me,” Wasim Sajjad wrote in the application. He told the police that the cops and security forces came forward and rescued him from being killed by the man. He added that the man later was identified as Asad, son of Jan Nisar of Hayyal Sharif. The applicant requested police to register a case against the accused for attempting to launch an armed attack on him. Police registered a case against Asad and put him behind the bars, sources said. Police also apprehended Zafar Supari and locked him up when he came into police station and tried to secure the release of accused through negotiation.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Division Syed Ali also reached at the police station and interrogated the detained accused. In a statement, SP Syed Ali told media that Asad was also involved in murder case of nephew of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and was on bail from a court of law. He said that the second accused Zafar Supari was also wanted by police on charges of displaying illegal arms on social media besides having links with top 20 criminals including Taji Khokhar, the notorious land grabber of twin cities. He said that police had launched a massive crackdown against the gangsters and vagabonds.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Faisal Rana appreciated the efforts of SP Syed Ali and his team for arresting the trouble makers.

On the other hand, a court of law granted bail to Zafar Supari after which police released him.

Separately, Ratta Amral police arrested two suspected robbers during a raid and seized a motorcycle from their possession. The robbers were identified as Inam and Aftab, against whom a case was also registered. According to police spokesman, ASI Imran Shah of PS Ratta Amral along with his team carried out a raid and held the robbers. He said that the duo committed robberies in the disguise of cops. He said that the robbers used to work on restaurant as waiters in day time while robbed people in night.