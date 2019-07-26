Share:

Islamabad - President Dr Arif Alvi has lauded the Government of Iraq for its staunch support of the right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir.

The President expressed these view while talking to Head of the Political Party, Islamic Supreme Council in Iraq, Shaikh Dr. Hamam Hamoudi, who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

The President said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council and the current situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir emanated from Indian denial of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people through a free and fair plebiscite, as per UNSC Resolutions. The President compared the Kashmir dispute to Palestine, which witnessed human rights violations at the hands of Israeli forces.

He said that the valiant people of occupied Kashmir had rendered unmatched sacrifices in their struggle against illegal Indian occupation, which had made the occupied Kashmir one of the most militarized zones in the world. Shaikh Dr Hamam Hamoudi said Kashmir issue is a human tragedy and human voices could not be suppressed by force for long. He said amicable resolution of this dispute was imperative for peace and stability in the region. The President said that Pakistan and Iraq enjoyed close fraternal relations based on shared faith, culture, and heritage, however, economic engagement between the two was not commensurate to the true potential.

He also highlighted the need for boosting tourism between the two brotherly countries.