ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained bullish on Thursday as KSE 100 index gained 45 points to close at 32,446 points. A total of 54,379,510 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs2.2 billion.

Out of 304 companies, share prices of 114 companies recorded increase while 161 companies registered decrease whereas 29 companies remained stable in trading.

The top three active companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of 5,524,000 shares and its price per share witnessed an increase of Rs 0.24 and traded at Rs7.82 followed by Mapple Leaf Cement Factory with a volume of 5,280,500 and its price per share decreased by Rs0.94 to Rs19.78 and TRG with a volume of 4,335,500 and its price per share also decreased by Rs0.68 to Rs13.35.

The top advancer was ASTM with increase of Rs 0.99 per share, closing at Rs 9.07 while DNCC was the runner up with increase of Rs1.00 per share, closing at Rs9.35.