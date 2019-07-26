Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) marked Thursday as thanksgiving day to celebrate completion of one year of the party’s rise to power in the country.

The party’s power show in the city was however not equal to the opposition’s power show at Bagh-e-Jinnah.

At Insaf House, PTI supporters celebrated party’s rise to power in the 2018 general elections. PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, who is also leader of opposition in the Sindh Assembly; PTI senior leader Khurrum Sher Zaman and MNAs and MPAs participated in the celebrations.

Addressing the ceremony, Naqvi congratulated people of Pakistan, particularly workers and supporters of the PTI, on the day of thanksgiving and accountability. He stated that in one year the government of the PTI people had seen the causeless Bhutto crying and a Rajkumari telling lies. “We want to tell them that the party has just begun and we are going to retrieve all the ill-gotten money from them,” he said. “ACs and TVs have not been withdrawn from the former rulers so far. Why are you scared?” he asked. He said that when the incumbent rulers talk about the State of Madina, it means that Allah is with them and it reflected today when opposition’s meetings in Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad were disrupted by rain.

“Whatever these political thieves do, we promise we will purge the country of them,” he said, adding that PTI leaders have come out to end corruption, not any political party. He said they believe in accountability without discrimination as eliminating corruption is the right way of taking the country to the path of progress and prosperity.

“Progressive nations have ended corruption from their countries. The accountability process will continue. We will make Pakistan free of corruption,” the opposition leader said.

PTI leader Khurrum Sher Zaman also addressed the ceremony. Congratulating the nation and PTI workers on the thanksgiving day, he said PTI lawmakers have submitted a resolution on thanksgiving day in which they have praised people of Pakistan for choosing Imran Khan as prime minister of Pakistan. The reason to celebrate the day is the progress, which the country is making under the leadership of Imran Khan, the prime minister of Pakistan.

He said that arrests of thieves are under way. Accountability will continue without discrimination and there is no such example of indiscriminate accountability in the past. “We are celebrating because we won elections a year ago whereas our opposition is making the day of shame. The Pakistani nation believes that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking this country in the right direction. Every individual of this nation is duty bound to help Imran Khan in fulfilment of his promise of making Pakistan like the State of Madina.

In a related development, PTI leader and MPA Khurram Sherzaman submitted a resolution to the Sindh Assembly to pay tribute to the nation for electing Imran Khan as prime minister a year ago.

“This House pays tribute and praises people of Pakistan for electing Imran Khan prime minister of Pakistan in July 25, 2018 general elections. In the last one year, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government faced many challenges on economic and diplomatic fronts. However, Prime Minister lmran Khan’s astute and wise leadership has set the country on the right course to stabilise the economy and widen the social welfare programmes.

This House again extends its congratulations and felicitations to the prime minister of Pakistan on this glorious day and prays for further progress and prosperity for this great nation. Long Live Pakistan,” the resolution reads.