TOBA TEK SINGH/OKARA : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) observed Youm-e-Tashakkur (Thanksgiving Day) over completion of the first year of its government. In Toba Tek Singh, a gathering was held outside the party’s district office in grain market where Punjab PTI vice president and former district nazim Ch Ashfaq, former provincial minister Khalid Malik, MPA Saeed Ahmed Saeedi and others termed the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US visit a great achievement for the country. They criticised opposition alliance for holding black day rallies and said: “In fact, they are attempting to divert the attention of the nation.” In Okara, hundreds of PTI workers under the leadership of PTI provincial ticket holder Ch Saleem Sadiq held a gathering and observed July 25 as Youm-e-Tashakkur.

The PTI workers were jubilant over successful tour of PM Imran Khan to the United States where he restored dignity of the nation.