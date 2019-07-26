Share:

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamell called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office, Islamabad.

Upon arrival at PM House, PM Imran warmly welcomed Maulana Tariq Jameel and his delegation.

During the meeting, both leaders discuss matters of mutual interest. PM’s special assistant Naeem-ul-Haq was also present on the occasion.

In April, religious scholar, preacher and public speaker Maulana Tariq Jameel had been awarded YouTube’s Golden Button as he reached the 1 million subscribers mark. His sermons are not only widely watched on YouTube but also share