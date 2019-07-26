Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed upon the need for increased economic engagement in order to achieve full potential of trade and commerce between Pakistan and Brunei Darussalam, Bosnia & Herzegovina as well as Kenya,

President Arif Alvi said this while talking to High Commissioner-designate of Pakistan to Brunei Darussalam, Major General (Retd) Abdul Aziz Tariq, High Commissioner-designate of Pakistan to Bosnia & Herzegovina, Major General (Retd) Muhammad Khalid Rao and Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Kenya, Ms. Saqlain Syedah, who separately called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Friday.

The President congratulated the High Commissioners/Ambassador-desig nate on their new assignments and wished that their tenure will bring more vigour and energy to the Pakistan’s bilateral relations with their respective countries.