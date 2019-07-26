Share:

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday has sent a legal notice to British newspaper Daily Mail for accusing him of embezzlement in earthquake victims aid.

According to details, Daily Mail reporter David Rose has also been made party in the notice that termed Daily Mail’s claim of misusing aid money as baseless.

Shehbaz Sharif further said in the notice that he will take every step to save my reputation, fame and character.

Earlier, on July 14, Britain-based publication Daily Mail had exposed alleged money laundering scandal of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif from the UK government aid for earthquake victims in Pakistan.

According to a confidential investigation report seen by Daily Mail , millions of pounds were transferred into the bank accounts of Shehbaz’s family members, including his wife, children and a son-in-law.

It states to have interviewed key witnesses held on remand in jail, including a UK citizen Aftab Mehmood.

Mehmood revealed that he had laundered millions on behalf of Shehbaz’s family from a nondescript office in Birmingham – without attracting suspicion from Britain’s financial regulators, who inspected his books regularly.

Allegedly, stolen millions were laundered in Birmingham and then allegedly transferred to Shahbaz’s family’s accounts by UK branches of banks including Barclays and HSBC, the report stated.

It further said that by 2018, total assets of Sharif family had grown to about £200 million. Among other properties, Shehbaz owns a 53,000 sq ft palace in Lahore, which has its own large security force.

For rehabilitating and rebuild lives of the poor, the DFID gave £54 million from UK taxpayers; and the legal documents allege that Shehbaz’s son-in-law received about £1 million from that fund.