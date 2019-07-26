Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that keeping in view the problems of special persons the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has started one-window operation in collaboration with Nadra for issuance of CNICs to special persons.

So far, he said, such camps have been held in Karachi, Hyderabad and Tando Muhammad Khan. He said this while talking to the media at a ceremony organised by the Special Olympics Pakistan, Karachi in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, on Thursday. This one window operation will continue till tomorrow and it is expected that more than two hundred special persons will be able to get their CNICs free of cost.

On this occasion, DEPD Secretary Khalid Chachar, Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh, office bearers of Special Olympics Pakistan Tehmina and others were also present.

Syed Qasim Qamar said, “We are not only facilitating special persons in getting their CNICs and Disability Certificates, but we are also trying to implement their five percent job quota in public and private sectors. He said unless they are made independent, they cannot live a respectable life.

Qamar said that amendments were also being made to laws to facilitate special persons in public and private buildings and no new public and private building could be constructed unless it has ramps and special washrooms for special persons. He assured that a one-window camp for issuance of CNICs would be organised in other districts as well to facilitate them. Data of special persons and children is being collected in order to formulate policies for them.