LAHORE (PR): SNGPL’s Head Office Task Force Team has conducted a successful raid at Ghulam Muhamadabad area of Fiasalabad and caught a domestic consumer red handed who was using domestic meter for commercial purpose. According to details, consumer was using his domestic meter for preparation of milk products by enhancing its pressure up to 3.5 psi. Consumer was also using about 27KVA generator on gas for electric supply to his nearby power looms and 03 no. burners (32 nozzles) as well. Furthermore, the consumer was also providing gas supply to his three neighbors.