Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR): Being at the hub of technological innovation and aiming to accelerate the pace of digitization, Telenor Pakistan organized a first of its kind thought leadership forum titled ‘Digitizing Pakistan through APIs’ at its 345 Campus. The event was attended by industry experts, government and semi-government officials, digital entities, small and large businesses, startups, digital distribution and retail partners in addition to Telenor Pakistan’s top management. The event aimed to discuss the role of APIs in instituting an open innovation paradigm which is key for democratizing digitization and transformation at the national level. As industry experts spoke about the role of APIs in transforming their digital landscape, the discussionssurrounded how leading industries are enabling internal digitization as well as extending their core expertise to external entities via APIs. The conference also underscored Telenor Pakistan’s leading role in digitally transforming the country especially through initiatives like Telenor API Portal that enables businesses, SMEs and thestartup community to use Telenor APIs in the areas of identity, communication, top-up and direct carrier billing to name a few.