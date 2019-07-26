Share:

Thousands of tourists have been trapped in Balakot and Jalkhand after land sliding and three persons – including two siblings – lost their lives after flooding in Jalkhand Nullas.

As per details, the visitors stranded for two days are now facing shortage of food and fuel is running out of vehicles as Naran-Babusar Top Road remained blocked for second day.

Balakot Assistant Commissioner told that Kaghan Road is blocked at eight points between Jalkhand and Borawai due to land sliding, and called for helicopter service from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for rescue work.

Furthermore, the Flood Forecasting Division (FFCD) has predicted high floods in River Jhelum and Chenab.

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, D.G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmi