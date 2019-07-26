Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police busted an inter-provincial gang of car thieves and recovered 10 vehicles worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed assigned the task of curbing the menace to SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa to accelerate efforts against auto-theft activities.

According to the spokesman, a special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali which apprehended two car-lifters of an inter-provincial gang. The gangsters were identified as Amjad, son of Sarzameen Khan, a resident of District Noshara and Waseem Akhtar, son of Mubraik Ali, resident of District Chakwal.

The police team also recovered 10 stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from their possession while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices.

During preliminary investigation, they confessed to have taken away vehicles from areas of Kohsar, Shehzad Town, Golra, Margalla, Tarnol, Aabpara and Ramana police stations of Islamabad and from Lahore as well.