PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) would provide 4 billion dollars for construction of eight hydro power projects in the province.

He was briefing the media persons along with KP Chief Minister Advisor on energy and power Himayatullah Khan after attending a high level meeting with international financial institutions at PEDO Head office here Thursday.

The completion of these projects would help KP province to produce 1300 MW electricity while the projects would be completed in the next 4 to 6 years period, he said adding with completion of these hydro power projects, the province would be able to sell electricity to other provinces besides providing affordable electricity to local industries.

He said that government is focusing development of feasible alternate energy sources to overcome power shortage. The financial support of financial institutions is a testament to confidence of KP that it would materialize the projects.

Jhagra said that KP has a huge potential to produce energy, which besides arresting unemployment would also be utilized for strengthening economy of the province. He informed four hydropower projects of 779 MW have been included in annual development program to take full advantage of KP potential of hydel power generation adding it would cater the growing energy demands of consumers, agriculture and industrial sector.

Finance minister expressed the hope that these projects would certainly make an impact on overall energy situation and overcome energy shortfall. He further said production of electricity would yield three dimensional benefits for the province and the people including boosting of industrialization and business activities, bring productivity to agriculture sector and generate maximum job opportunities for the youth.

During the briefing, Advisor to CM, Himayatullah told that Energy and Power is the only provincial department that earns a receipt of Rs.91 billion per annum for the province, which is more than the total income of all other departments.

The government would raise capacity of PEDO and Energy and Power Department to materialize these projects, he said.

Secretary Energy and Power, Sarfaraz Durrani, Chief Executive PEDO Zahid Akhtar Sabri, World Bank Senior Energy Specialist Muhammad Saqib, Adnan Tarin from Asian Development Bank, representatives of International Finance Corporation and other top officials of PEDO were also present at the briefing.