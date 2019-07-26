Share:

LAHORE : A 28-year-old woman was found shot dead at her house in the Factory Area police precincts on Thursday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Yasmin Bibi, a resident of Punjab Society. The police were investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, CIA police claimed to have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 10-year-old boy in Batapur last week. SP CIA Asim Iftikhar told reporters that the accused sexually assaulted the victim before smashing his head with bricks. The suspect was identified by police as Hakim Iqbal, who also lives in the same Batapur locality. During preliminary investigation, the suspect also confessed to the killing. Last week, the CIA police launched investigation into the horrific killing after body of the boy was recovered from nearby fields. The deceased identified as Subhan Amjad was the resident of Lakhan Sharif village. He went missing on Saturday when he left for nearby fields to fetch fodder for goats. His family launched search desperately but to no avail. The next day, some passersby spotted his body and alerted the police.