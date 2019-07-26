Share:

SIALKOT - Daska police arrested two sisters allegedly for torturing to death the husband of one of them over a domestic dispute in Bahrokey locality of Daska city here on Thursday.

The police told the media that accused Shaukat Bibi had confessed to killing her husband Amjad over a domestic dispute with the help of her sister Sameena.

According to the FIR lodged at Daska City police station under sections 34 and 302 PPC, accused Shaukat Bibi brutally tortured to death her husband Amjad with the help of her sister Sameena Bibi over a domestic dispute at their home in Bharokey locality of Daska city the other night.

The FIR revealed that both accused sisters Shaukat Bibi and Sameena Bibi brutally hit wooden sticks repeatedly on the head of victim Amjad which caused his death. The police registered this murder case on the report of Amjad’s brother Ansar. They sent the accused sisters behind bars and launched investigation. Police handed over the dead body to victim’s family for burial after autopsy.

ARRESTED

Police conducted a midnight raid at a brothel in village Bhopalwala, Sambrial tehsil and arrested three men and as many women. Police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against them. Further investigation against them was underway.