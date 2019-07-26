Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Zong 4G, Paki­stan’s no.1 data network, has now become the first and only telecom company in the country to provide high-speed fiber optic internet. Backed by its world-class telecom infrastructure, the Zong 4G is bring­ing lightning-fast internet to its val­ued customers for an unparalleled fiber optic internet experience. As the pioneer of 4G technology in Paki­stan, the company has maintained its position as the champion of tele­communication and high-speed data services by becoming the first to launch ZONG Fiber – the premier direct-to-home fiber optic internet. ZONG Fiber’s blazing fast internet will connect homes across the coun­try with fiber-to-the-home internet. “ZONG Fiber allows us to directly deliver the fastest internet to our valued customers’ homes. We have always endeavored to bring new digital experiences to the lives of our customers,” said ZONG 4G Chair­man and CEO, Wang Hua. ZONG 4G continues to lead the future through unmatched innovation and best-in-class customer experience practices.