There is a significant improvement in the number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Pakistan with the tally reaching 237,434.

According to latest statistics, 1,226 new Coronavirus cases have surfaced in the country during the last twenty four hours taking total figure to 273,112.

These include 117,598 in Sindh, 91,901 in Punjab, 33,220 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,578 Balochistan, 2,023 Azad Kashmir, and 1,952 in Gilgit Baltistan.

35 deaths were reported during the last twenty four hours, while 23,254 tests were carried out during this period.