ISLAMABAD - While the long-running AMC drama will not return with a new season in October, the series’ show-runner Angela Kang revealed six additional episodes are being added to the previous season, during virtual Comic-Con@Home panel. ‘Obviously, COVID has kind of disrupted a lot of things for every workplace, including ours,’ Kang explained. Season ten’s delayed finale will air on October 4, after it was initially scheduled for an April release. Immediately after, the premiere of the two-season event spinoff, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, will air.

In accordance to social distancing recommendations, the television writer noted that the writers’ room has been taking place remotely, but stayed tight-lipped about season ten’s extra episodes, which will air in early 2021, ‘if all goes well.’For the extension to the finale, Kang said producers don’t know when shooting will be able to safely resume, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.