Share:

KARACHI - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two gang war criminals here on Saturday.

The CTD officials said that detained gang war criminals arrested from Old Golimar area of Karachi were identified as Imam Bux alias Waja and Naveed Kuppi. Hand grenade, pistol and Awan bomb were recovered from possession of the detainees. The gang war killed a youth Gulfam and another person Heera in Old Golimar area and headed by Jamil Changa who used to give them instructions from a neighbouring country. The nabbed criminals used to run a drugs house and they were also being investigated about their links with banned BLA.

The CTD officials said that nabbed gang war criminals in the preliminary investigation had also admitted their involvement in over murder incidents.