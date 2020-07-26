Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least six persons were arrested on spot and several others were imposed heavy fines as the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration continues campaign against over-pricing in the city.

According to the officials, Assistant Commissioner (Industrial Area) Islamabad carried out price checking and inspection of the SOPs in sector G-8 adjoining markets. Those outlets found with violations were penalised with fines. One person was arrested on the spot. Assistant Commissioner (Secretariat) carried out price control activity in Bhara Kahu area. At least five persons were arrested and 10 were fined as per the law, said the officials. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner (City) conducted price checking and SOP implementation inspections. Prices of essential items were checked and fine of Rs12,000 was imposed on the violators collectively.