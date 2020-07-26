DADU - Daulat Ram Lohana,  President of  Hyderabad Chamber of  Small Traders,  has  suggested to the government  to take stern action against the  middle men instead of  retailers if it was serious in controlling the  price hike. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that the administration was engaged in raiding and imposing fines on shopkeepers, retailers and wholesalers in order to control the price hike, but it had failed to act against the middlemen who were primarily responsible for hoarding essential items and making them beyond the reach of consumers.

“The task of controlling inflation cannot be achieved until the middleman are taken to the task for their corruption,” he said, and appealed to the prime minister, Sindh chief minister and the provincial ministers for food and agriculture to realise this and take swift action against them.

 