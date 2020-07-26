Share:

DADU - Daulat Ram Lohana, President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders, has suggested to the government to take stern action against the middle men instead of retailers if it was serious in controlling the price hike. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that the administration was engaged in raiding and imposing fines on shopkeepers, retailers and wholesalers in order to control the price hike, but it had failed to act against the middlemen who were primarily responsible for hoarding essential items and making them beyond the reach of consumers.

“The task of controlling inflation cannot be achieved until the middleman are taken to the task for their corruption,” he said, and appealed to the prime minister, Sindh chief minister and the provincial ministers for food and agriculture to realise this and take swift action against them.