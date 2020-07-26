Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Chairman National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar has urged the people to follow the Prime Minister’s directions and celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity by avoiding crowded places.

The NCOC meeting was held here on Saturday under the chairmanship Asad Umar. The forum was briefed on the implementation and violations regarding the preventive measures in

cattle markets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said as per the directives of the Prime Minister, the nation should celebrate this Eid with simplicity.

He urged the general public to avoid going to entertainment places and gatherings on this Eid.

He said that the pandemic can be controlled only by observing social distancing in prayers and other daily routine work.

The Planning Minister briefed the participants on the measures being taken to ensure that preventive measures against the Covid-19 are being taken across the country.

He informed the forum that throughout the country, several illegal cattle markets have been closed and fines and other penalties have been meted out to those responsible.

He further said that technology was also being used to detect violations of the standard operating procedures.