BAHAWALPUR - Chief Minister Office and Civil Secretariat of South Punjab have been set up in the city to facilitate the people of the area and resolve problems at their doorstep under Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab.

This was said by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while talking to media on Saturday.

He said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had fulfilled their promise with the people of South Punjab and a huge chunk of 33 per cent had been earmarked for the area from the provincial budget.

The Commissioner told that in the first phase, Secretaries of 8 departments would join Civil Secretariat Bahawalpur including 2 Additional Secretaries of each of these departments.

He told that the departments included Planning and Development, Finance, Local Government, Health and Education. He further told that Secretaries, Additional Secretaries and Deputy Secretaries of a total of 18 departments would be part of South Punjab Civil Secretariat.