PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa High­ways Council (KPHC) on Satur­day formally approved the pro­vincialization of two more roads as well as annual maintenance plan of PKHA for the year 2020-21.

The 19th meeting of KPHC was held here with Chief Minis­ter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mah­mood Khan in the chair and at­tended by Provincial Minister for Environment, Ishtiaq Ur­mar, Special Assistant to CM on Local Government Kamran Ban­gash, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Finance Atif Rehman, Secretary Commu­nication & Works Ijaz Hussain Ansari, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Managing Director PKHA and other con­cerned high ups.

The Chief Minister directed the PKHA highups to ensure imple­mentation of the annual mainte­nance plan in its letter and spir­it as per the given timelines. He also directed not to carry out any new construction work under the maintenance plan.

The meeting was given a de­tailed presentation about the im­plementation status of the deci­sions taken in the last meeting of the council, achievements, details of the provincial roads, devel­opment portfolio under the new ADP and budget of PKHA and oth­er allied matters.

The meeting was informed that besides construction of new high­ways and roads, PKHA was en­trusted with the task of main­tenance/repair of 46 different provincial highways infrastruc­ture with a total length of 3099 kilometers inclusive of the 383 kilometers long highways of merged areas.

The meeting approved provin­cialization of 34 kilometers long Kalam-Mahodhand Road as (S-18) and 63 kilometers Abbot­tabad-Sherwan-Beer Road as (S-12-C).

Provincialization of these roads would help boost tourism activ­ities as well as mining activities through availability of better road

infrastructures.

The meeting also approved budget of PKHA worth Rs. 4414 million for the financial year 2020-21.

The forum accorded formal approv­al to the Annual Maintenance Plan A of the authority which would likely to cost Rs. 510.56 million.

While giving approval in principle to the Plan B of an estimated cost of Rs.1400 millions, the forum directed the PKHA to move a summary to this effect.

Regarding new year development portfolio of PKHA, it was informed that construction of dual carriage­way from Chamkani to Baddaber, Peshawar, construction of flyover/underpass at Farooq Azam Chowk, Charsadda, feasibility Study, detailed engineering design and construction of Swat Expressway Phase 2, feasibil­ity study and construction of Kundi­an-Kalam Road and a number of oth­er projects had been reflected in the new year ADP.