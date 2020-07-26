Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday has directed the concerned departments to stabilise the prices of wheat, flour,sugar and essential commodities in the province and made it clear that any unjustified increase in prices will not be tolerated.

According to media reports he directed the food department as well as the administrative officers to ensure regular monitoring of prices of these items.

He asked the price control magistrates to take action against those involved in this regard.

The Chief Minister said that administrative machinery should ensure availability of wheat, flour, sugar and edible items at fixed rates.