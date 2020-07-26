Share:

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq on Saturday directed WASA, MWMC, Metropolitan Corporation and Tehsil Council to remain alert and better cleanliness ar­rangements in city on the eve of Eid ul Azha.

The district administra­tion officials would ensure monitoring of cleanliness condition in the city.

Commissioner Multan division expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review cleanli­ness arrangements about upcoming Eid ul Azha.

He directed officials concerned about cleanli­ness before and after Eid prayer in the city.

Managing Director (MD) MWMC Abdul Latif Khan while giving brief­ing to Commissioner said that the city had been di­vided into 14 sectors. Sec­tor Incharges concerned would be responsible about cleanliness in their sectors.

The machinery would be provided to sector Incharges soon. Citizens could register their com­plaints regarding cleanli­ness on company helpline 1139.

As many as 14 masses awareness and complaint cells have also been es­tablished. Commendatory certificates and cash priz­es would be disbursed on excellent performance to employees.

Around 12,000 shop­pers would also be distrib­uted to lift animal offals.