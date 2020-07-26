Share:

SUKKUR - Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar has directed the management of the cattle market for sacrificial animals in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts on Saturday to strictly follow the timings of 6am till 7pm for trading of sacrificial animals. The commissioner told market administration that until the government increased the hours of trading, buyers must not be allowed to enter the market after 7pm. From 6am till 7pm, the timings of the cattle market should be followed, he said. He also visited the market of Sukkur and also monitored the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 were being implemented there.