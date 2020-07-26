PESHAWAR - Additional Secretary Tourism and Sports Department Junaid Khan on Saturday said that tourism department was planning to spread a net of metallic roads to connect Chitral, Hazara and Malakand divisions to promote tourism in the province.
After a meeting with MPA Abdul-Ghaffar, Junaid Khan said that Kohistan wasa beautiful resort for tourism and the department was keen to construct roads to have smooth flow for the tourists without any hurdles. Along with Kohistan, he said there were other beautiful places in merged tribal districts for which the government was trying to develop tourism in the region.
The MPA informed Additional Secretary Tourism that several tourist spots existed in Kohistan but unfortunately there was no access of tourists due of dilapidated road infrastructure. He said there were several such places through which other tourist resorts of Malakand and Hazara divisions could easily be connected, so there was need for chain of roads.
Junaid Khan assured the MPA that his department would spread a net of roads to easily connect all the scenic places across the province and would help create employment opportunities in those tourist places.