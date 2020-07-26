Share:

PESHAWAR - Additional Secretary Tour­ism and Sports Depart­ment Junaid Khan on Sat­urday said that tourism department was planning to spread a net of metal­lic roads to connect Chi­tral, Hazara and Malakand divisions to promote tour­ism in the province.

After a meeting with MPA Abdul-Ghaffar, Ju­naid Khan said that Ko­histan wasa beautiful re­sort for tourism and the department was keen to construct roads to have smooth flow for the tour­ists without any hurdles. Along with Kohistan, he said there were oth­er beautiful places in merged tribal districts for which the govern­ment was trying to devel­op tourism in the region.

The MPA informed Ad­ditional Secretary Tour­ism that several tourist spots existed in Kohistan but unfortunately there was no access of tourists due of dilapidated road infrastructure. He said there were several such places through which other tourist resorts of Malakand and Hazara di­visions could easily be connected, so there was need for chain of roads.

Junaid Khan assured the MPA that his depart­ment would spread a net of roads to easily con­nect all the scenic places across the province and would help create em­ployment opportunities in those tourist places.