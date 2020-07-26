Share:

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - As many as 16,813 recoveries were recorded in Pakistan in the past 24 hours, the government’s Covid-19 portal said on Saturday. This is the highest number of recoveries recorded in the country in one day.

The total number of recovered patients in the country is now 236,596, which makes 87 per cent of the confirmed cases in the country.

Meanwhile, The COVID-19 took away 8 more lives in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province exceeded 91,691 after registration of 268 new cases till Saturday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths exceeded 2113 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 106 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Nankana Sahib, 7 in Kasur,5 in Sheikhupura,40 in Rawalpindi,2 in Attock,11 in Gujranwala, 12 in Sialkot, 1 in Narowal,6 in Gujrat, 1 in Hafizabad, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin,9 in Multan,1 in Khanewal, 13 in Faisalabad,2 in Toba Tek Singh,5 in Rahimyar Khan,5 in Sargodha, 3 in Mianwali, 2 in Khoshab, 1 in Bhakkar, 1 in Bahawalnagar, 14 in Bahawalpur,6 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Layyah,4 in Sahiwal and 4 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 685,228 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 81,241 confirmed cases were recovered all together in the province.

Islamabad and the federal territories have collectively recorded 102 new cases and one death, added the government’s Covid-19 portal.

The capital reported 55 new cases, while 23 were recorded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Gilgit Baltistan reported 24 new cases and one death.

A 103-year-old man in Chitral has recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan to become one of the oldest survivors of the disease in the world, beating the odds in a country with a weak healthcare system, a foreign news agency quoted his relatives and doctors as saying.

Aziz Abdul Alim, a resident of a village in the mountainous northern district of Chitral, was released last week from an emergency response centre after testing positive in early July.

“We were worried for him given his age, but he wasn’t worried at all,” Alim’s son Sohail Ahmed told the news agency on the phone from his village, close to the border with China and Afghanistan.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 117,598 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 91,691 in Punjab, 33,220 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,821 in Islamabad, 11,550 in Balochistan, 2,012 in Azad Kashmir and 1,942 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,113 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 2,110 in Sindh, 1,170 in KP, 136 in Balochistan, 162 in Islamabad, 47 in GB and 49 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,844,926 coronavirus tests and 23,630 in last 24 hours. 236,596 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,294 patients are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Lahore is witnessing gradual decline in coronavirus cases as only 153 patients are receiving treatment in private and government hospitals of the provincial capital.

According to details, seven hospitals of the city have no coronavirus patient while only 113 people are admitted in other five government and 40 patients are receiving treatment in 19 private hospitals.

Number of serious patients have also declined in the city as only 23 patients are on ventilator while 44 others are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).