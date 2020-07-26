Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two persons were deprived of mobiles and cash on gunpoint by unknown gangs of dacoits while an auto-theft gang pilfered a car in the federal capital.

Robbers mugged two houses and a beggar-cum-robber snatched hand bag containing mobile and cash from a lady in Karachi Company and fled.

According to details, a resident of Maira Village was travelling on Main Expressway when two armed dacoites intercepted him on gunpoint. They said the dacoits shouted at the villager to give up two mobiles and cash or else they would kill him. The dacoits took away cash and two mobiles and fled. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Sihala. Similarly, two armed dacoits caught cameraman of a private TV channel at Chungi Number 26 and snatched cash and mobile phone from him. After committing crime, the criminals managed to escape from the scene. A gang of armed robbers stormed into houses of Chaudhry Abrar and Yasir Mehmood located near Main Expressway, in the jurisdiction of PS Sihala, and made the family members hostages on gun point. They said that the robbers collected cash, gold and other valuables and fled. Bakhiya Bibi lodged complaint with PS Karachi Company that she opened her hand bag to give alms to a beggar in G-9/4 when the beggar snatched her hand bag containing mobile phone and Rs 100,000 cash and fled.

Another citizen Wasim Sadiq told PS Koral officials that unknown thieves stole his car from Tarlai Kalan.

The victims reported the crimes to police. Cases were registered against unknown criminals while further investigation was underway.