Share:

LAHORE - Mohammad Shah Sarbuland, a Grade-II student of Beaconhouse School stood first in Lahore and third in Punjab in a competition of Virtual Home Tour. It was organised by Beaconhouse Wah campus to promote extracurricular activities at home in view of the COVID-19 situation. Some 40 students from across Punjab participated in the contest held live through video link. The students were asked to explain their lifestyle to the viewers taking them to different compartments of their home and explain their features while facing the camera.