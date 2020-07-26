Share:

Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Georgia reported Saturday new infections and deaths from the novel coronavirus, according to health officials.

Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry registered 1,740 new cases, taking the tally to 80,226. The number of recoveries rose by 1,772 to reach 51,260.

A total of 610 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in the country.

Ukraine

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksim Stepanov said a total of 1,106 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 63,929.

Over 4,500 of them are children and 8,274 are health workers, he added.

Stepanov said the number of recoveries hit 35,497 with 611 additions over the past day, while the death toll rose to 1,590 with 19 more fatalities.

The quarantine period is extended till Aug. 31 in the country as the daily number of cases is on rise again.

Kyrgyzstan

The Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan said that 877 more cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 32,124.

Deaths from COVID-19 and pneumonia rose to 1,249 with 38 additions, it added.

A total of 19,203 people have recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia since March 18, the start of fight against the coronavirus in the country.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s Health Ministry registered 474 more cases, bringing the tally to 19,653. It said COVID-19 claimed three more lives and death toll rose to 107.

It added that the total number of recoveries reached 10,472 with 269 additions in the last 24 hours.

The country imposes strict quarantine rules as all vehicle mobility is prohibited at the weekends.

It adopted strict measures again on July 10 as the country experienced rising number of cases after easing measures on June 15.

Armenia

The Health Ministry in Armenia reported 383 more COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the tally to 36,996.

Eight people died of the virus, and death toll reached 700, it added.

Health officials have conducted over 155,660 tests to detect cases so far, and 26,243 people have recovered from the disease.

Georgia

Georgian Prime Ministry said in a written statement that 13 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest additions, the number of cases reached 1,158, and there are 917 recoveries as just five more people recovered over the past day.

A total of 16 people lost their lives, and the death toll stood at 5,936, it added.