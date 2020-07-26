Share:

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has proposed a “Facilitation Desk” at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to help resolve the problems of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) on top priority basis.

Addressing a zoom meeting with President FCCI Rana Sikandar Azam Khan, Provincial Chief of the SMEDA Mr. Javaid Afzal underlined the objectives of Authority and told that it was serving the SME sector for the last 22 years. He said that SMEDA tries its optimum best to facilitate the SME sector through sector development and policy formulation in addition to technology up gradation.

Javaid Afzal said that SMEDA is also following the practice of forwarding budget proposals to the federal government with proper input received from the various chambers and associations.

It was agreed in the meeting that Mr. Shaban Cheema Regional Business Consultant (RBC) of the SMEDA Faisalabad will attend the relevant meetings of the FCCI standing committees to fully understand the problems of this sector with a focus on preparation of a 3-minute slide presentation.

He also directed the RBC to submit a comprehensive report of his activities. He further said that Mr. Cheema has already been directed to expedite its efforts to facilitate the concerned stakeholders but any lapse in this regard may be due to the corona lockdown.

Earlier Rana Sikandar Azam President FCCI welcomed the officials of the SMEDA and told that Faisalabad is the third largest city and industrial and export hub of Pakistan. “This city is predominated by SMEs”, he said and added that the power loom sector had excelled in the last decades but now it was facing multiple problems with negative growth. He urged the SMEDA to focus on power looms and resolve their genuine problems on top priority basis.

Regarding SMEDA Facilitation Center at FCCI, he requested Mr. Javaid Afzal to formally move a proposal so that funding for it could be arranged individually or collectively from the Export Development Fund or Pakistan Social Development Program. Rana said that SMEDA has potential to extend maximum benefits to FCCI members and we must take measures to achieve these objectives.

Secretary General FCCI Malik Abdul Qayyum said that he is making strenuous efforts to provide maximum facilities to the FCCI members from concerned government organizations including SMEDA.

This zoom conference was also participated by Mr. Asif Business Development Manager SMEDA Lahore and Mr. M.D. Tahir Director Research & Development FCCI.