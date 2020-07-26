Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Saturday again amended the result policy and decided to pass students who fail upto 40 per cent subjects in SSC and HSSC exams.

The FBISE in this regard has issued the notification and stated that ex-students and private candidates will be facilitated with this decision.

The board officials said that if students failed in 40 per cent subjects, they will be promoted. Officials said that the result will be announced soon. The FBISE earlier had not passed ex-private candidates in exams. The notification issued said that “In partial modification of this office Notification No.1-1(110/4)/BoG/FBISE/2020/376 dated 14-07-2020, the Chairman has been pleased to approve the addition of Sub Para (vi) of Para 2, of the said notification, in anticipation of approval of the BoG.” It further said that the students in SSC/HSSC examination as Ex/Private Compartment cases who failed up to 40 % of the SSC/HSSC subjects will be awarded passing marks on the analogy of category 4 (S.No.iv of para 1).”

FBISE earlier this week had announced the schedule of a special annual examination of Secondary School Certificate (SSC). The notification issued said that the examination will commence from September 23, 2020.

The notification issued said, “It is hereby notified for the general information of all concerned that the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Special Annual Examination, 2020 of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, shall commence with effect from Wednesday 23rd September 2020 and last date for receipt of admission forms/list in the Board’s office is 10th August, 2020.”

It said that those institutions/candidates that mail/post their admission forms/lists to the Board must dispatch them at least three days before the last date specified above to avoid rejection of admission forms.

It also said that all those regular and ex/private candidates who are not satisfied by their SSC-II results are eligible to apply in the SSC special Annual Examination 2020.

It further said that all heads of affiliated institutions are requested to ensure that the particulars of candidates on the admission forms are recorded on the basis of registration cards. Admission list will not be entertained/accepted without registration number. The institutions and ex-private candidates of Gilgit-Baltistan (Gilgit/Skardu) should submit their admission forms/lists to FBISE’s Sub Offices Gilgit and Skardu, as per schedule and no fresh candidate is allowed to appear in Special Annual Examination 2020. About the mode of submission for regular candidates, the order said that the relevant fields of admission form (in soft form) placed on FBISE website for candidates has to be filled in letter and spirit by the institution within given due dates. It said that no hard copy of admission forms of SSC-II regular candidates shall be submitted by institutions.

Institutions shall only forward the computerised generated list of candidates including stamped by principal along with original result cards of candidates of SSC Annual Examination 2020 for cancellation within given due dates to the Controller of Examination (conduct) by post or/at one window cell of FBISE in case of any difficulty in data entry.