FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing colonies at Sammundri Road.

FDA spokesperson said on Saturday the sealed illegal housing schemes include: Naimat Town, Inaam Villas and Wahid Town at Sammundri Road near Chak No 225-RB.

An FDA enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya sealed the illegal colonies and demolished their structures and sale offices. The FDA Estate Officer warned the developers to get their schemes approved and then start sale of plots, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

In another report it was revealed that FDA had planned to repair and rehabilitate five major roads of the city. FDA spokesperson said on Saturday that among these roads include Jhang Road, Jaranwala Raod, Sitiana Road, Sammundri Road and Sargodha Road.

He said that these roads were major and important roads which connected Faisalabad to other cities. Therefore, FDA had decided to complete patch work on these roads on war-footing.