Rawalpindi - Funeral prayers for nine persons, including women, girls and a child killed in a deadliest armed attack launched by a court offender along with gang members, were offered at Miyal Village of Chontra here on Saturday.

Heavy contingent of police, supervised by SSP Investigations Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP Operations Tariq Walayat and SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin, guarded the participants of the funeral prayers also attended by local politicians and other notables of the area. As many as nine persons were killed and three others injured by a court offender Malik Rabnawaz alias Maachi along with his armed gang during an attack on houses of his opponents to take revenge of murder of his wife in Miyal Village, in the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Chontra on Friday last.

Earlier, the doctors at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) handed over the dead bodies to heirs after conducting post-mortem. Heart wrenching scenes could be witnessed in the village Miyal when the ambulances of Rescue 1122 and Edhi Service cordoned by police force brought the dead bodies there. Scores of victim family members, relatives of deceased and other villagers were mourning the death of nine persons. Later, the deceased were laid to rest in the village graveyard amid sobs and tears.

On the other hand, Chontra police have registered a case against some 25 attackers including Rabnwaz alias Maachi, his sons Danish and Ikram under terrorism, murder, attempted murder and arson charges on complaint of Nazar Abbas, resident of Mayala. Police also claimed to have arrested four suspects in connection with killing nine people and injuring three others. Out of the four people arrested, two persons were identified as Arif and Imtiaz. Police also seized weapons from the possession of the detained suspects.

According to contents of the FIR, Nazar Abbas told police that Rabnawaz, his sons Danish and Ikram along with Babar, Muhammad Ashraf, Abid, Aqib, Tahir, Javed, Qaisar, Muhammad Riaz, Salim, Hamza, Taj, Muhammad Arif and 10 unknown persons launched an armed attack on his and other relatives’ houses and sprayed bullets with automatic weapons killing his wife Azran Bibi, Nisar Bibi, Salim Akhter, Sidra Bibi, Sabiha Khatoon, Anzala Bibi, Iman Fatima, Abida Shaheen and Muhammad Farhan on the spot. He also alleged that three other people namely Noor Fatima, Muhammad Ibrahim and Muhammad got seriously injured in the attack. The applicant told police the bloodshed occurred due to an old enmity and asked police to register a case against the accused and to arrest them. Taking action, police registered case under sections 302/324/449/148/149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 7 (Anti Terrorism Act) 1997. During raids, police held four suspects and locked them behind the bars, informed SI Tanvir Ashraf of PS Chontra. He said police are also raiding other places to arrest the fleeing accused.

According to police spokesman SI Sajjad Ul Hassan, a heavy contingent of police assisted by Elite Force Commandos have conducted search operation in the area and held four suspects. He said police would arrest the fleeing killers soon. So far, police have held 103 proclaimed offenders from various parts of Chontra and seized weapons from their possession, he said adding that some 52 accused of 55 cases were also handcuffed by police.