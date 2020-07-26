Share:

ATTOCK - Focal Person PTI Attock Syed Khawar Abbas Bokhari has said that this government is committed to serve the masses and for the purpose all out efforts are being made spending millions of rupees. He said this while talking to newsmen at his residence. On the occasion, Coordinators Syed Imran Bokhari, Qazi Babar, Bilawal Sheikh, Yasir Fayyaz and Hammad Malik were present. Khawar Bokhari said that Mother and Child Hospital having capacity of one hundred beds has been established while a new hospital having capacity of 200 beds will also be built in Attock including a nursing college which will cost more than Rs3 billion. He said that the purpose of these hospitals is to ensure better health facilities and to minimise mother and child mortality rate. Khawar said that he will be a candidate for Tehsil Nazim Attock in the local bodies elections, however, party decision will be honoured at every cost. While talking about other development schemes he said that Sanjwal road has been completed at the cost of Rs70 million while a nullah is being constructed in village Shakardara. He said that teen meela chowk to Haji road will also be dualised for which soon formal approval will be given.

To control low gas pressure in Awan Sharif and surrounding areas, a new gas pipe line is being laid and this project will soon be completed. While talking about shortage of water, he said that five new tubewells will be installed in different areas of Attock City while a filtration plant will be installed in Awan Sharif. Khawar Bokhari said that coordinators for different departments have been deputed who are working on volunteer basis to solve the problems of the people. He said that efforts are being made to remove encroachments from city area and ensure smooth flow of traffic.